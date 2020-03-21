Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video message for their fans asking them to stay indoors amid coronavirus.

The couple's message came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janta curfew'.

The video has been shared by both Virat and Anushka on social media.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 200 on Friday.

Maharashtra and Kerala are among the worst affected states with 52 and 48 cases respectively.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Truthseeker3947

Noura RT @HuffPost: An influential report says Americans may have to stay home for months to keep coronavirus at bay. Here's why. https://t.co/zL… 2 seconds ago

youthleadglobal

youthleadglobal RT @WHO: "If you’re working at home, make sure you don’t sit in the same position for long periods. Get up and take a 3-minute break every… 2 seconds ago

hjrhusna

Hajar Husna🇲🇾 RT @sumishanaidu: With at least 3,983 #covid19 cases to date in the UK, restaurants, pubs etc ordered shut. People urged to stay at home. E… 3 seconds ago

wiretransfer

wiretransfer RT @robkajiwara: Italian doctors are saying COVID-19 was in Italy in November. So it appears that the virus did not originate in China afte… 4 seconds ago

eriellewebber

Erielle Lee Webber RT @CNN: With California residents being asked to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and all "non-essential businesses a… 5 seconds ago

Himynickiscarol

Anna Carolina RT @BBCWorld: ⚫ Global coronavirus deaths pass 10,000 ⚫ Spain registers more than 1,000 deaths ⚫ California announces stay at home order ⚫… 6 seconds ago

RkNarayan16

Rk Narayan RT @MBofficialTeam: Take Necessary Precautions. Stay Home. Stay Safe. Checkout 👉 https://t.co/ftdcN0wRtL #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #IndiaF… 6 seconds ago

MeSharebear

Sharon Spellman RT @JoshWTSP: Tampa mayor @JaneCastor: 'Stay at home' order extremely likely for all of Hillsborough Co. by early next week. @BeauWTSP rep… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.