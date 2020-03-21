Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead at 81 According to a statement from his family, Rogers died of natural causes Friday night.

Rogers won three Grammys, six CMA Awards and had 24 No.

1 hits throughout his career.

Rogers family, via Twitter Rogers family, via Twitter Born in Houston, Texas, Rogers had his first gold single at the age of 20 with "That Crazy Feeling." Rogers achieved massive success with his 1977 hit, "Lucille." "The Gambler" was released in 1978 and became his signature song.

Rogers sold more than 47 million records in the U.S., according to the RIAA