Country Music Legend
Kenny Rogers Dead at 81 According to a statement
from his family, Rogers died of natural causes Friday night.
Rogers won three Grammys, six CMA Awards
and had 24 No.
1 hits throughout his career.
Rogers family,
via Twitter Born in Houston, Texas,
Rogers had his first gold
single at the age of 20
with "That Crazy Feeling." Rogers achieved massive success with his 1977 hit, "Lucille." "The Gambler" was released in 1978 and became his signature song.
Rogers sold more than 47 million records
in the U.S., according to the RIAA