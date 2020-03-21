Global  

Government urges shoppers to be responsible and 'think of others' before stockpiling

Government urges shoppers to be responsible and 'think of others' before stockpiling

Government urges shoppers to be responsible and 'think of others' before stockpiling

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice holds the daily Government update on the coronavirus pandemic.

He urges shoppers to be responsible and 'think of others' before stockpiling.

