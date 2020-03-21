Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Says Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is 'Getting Very Close'

President Trump Says Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is 'Getting Very Close'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Says Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is 'Getting Very Close'

President Trump Says Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Is 'Getting Very Close'

Vice President Mike Pence said more than 195,000 U.S. citizens have been tested and received results, with only 19,000 testing positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vivimoon

Vivian Luna He’s not supposed to have personal businesses- this isn’t what should be worrying him as a president #corruption… https://t.co/AA76bXHhHw 17 seconds ago

HungTain

Tain Hung RT @nancywyuen: Spike Lee says President Donald Trump needs to stop calling COVID-19 "the Chinese virus" because "he's putting Asian Americ… 20 seconds ago

xoxo2u2

Justme RT @MSNBC: When asked by @AriMelber if it was a mistake for President Trump to imply COVID-19 would go away seasonally, Maryland Gov. Larry… 23 seconds ago

Cathi_Bea

CathStevenson RT @levfacher: .@AFP says Nigerian officials have reported poisoning "caused by self-medication" of chloroquine, a formulation of the drug… 2 minutes ago

mickitiki

Micki way RT @LaylaAlisha11: Watch this Video of a Woman in intensive care w/ Coronavirus! She says put down the cigarettes because you need your LUN… 2 minutes ago

Sherrillacyr12

Sherrill RT @NPR: President Trump recently said the FDA had "approved" use of an anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus patients — and that it would… 2 minutes ago

MassSeye12

Mass Seye RT @CNNPolitics: Rep. Judy Chu, the first Chinese-American woman elected to Congress, says President Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus… 3 minutes ago

tiisyaato

Arlene RT @azcentral: President Trump says his own hotels are among those hurting amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/A2ZfQ94XPq 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.