Flights Halted In New York, Philly After Air Traffic Control Trainee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted flights arriving at New York City airports and Philadelphia on Saturday.

The shutdown came after a trainee at the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reuters reports the FAA lifted the order in the afternoon but some flights were still being delayed while flight management returned to normal.

The positive test forced the FAA to close some air space sectors and reroute flights.

