Take it outside: trails open amidst social distancing

GETTING CABINFEVER WHILEISOLATING YOURSELFOR FAMILY FROM THEGENERAL PUBLIC.LUCKILY, THE BROWNCOUNTY ANDWISCONSIN STATEPARKS DEPARTMENTSWAIVED THEIR FEESREQUIRED TO USETHE FOX RIVER,DEVIL'S RIVER ANDMOUNTAIN--BAYTRAILS. RUNNERSHAVE NOTICED ANUPTICK IN WEEKENDACTIVITY ON THETRAILs, BUT THEGREAT OUTDOORSARE FAR FROMOVERCROWDED."Bri right here is a sprinterand I am more of adistance runner, so gettingtogether and working withyour teammates, likeknowing you're not aloneand it's ok to feel how youdo right now with thisentire situation, like it's okto be frustrated and we'regonna get through ittogether"BROWN COUNTYPARKS AREENCOURAGINGSOCIAL DISTANCINGWHEN PARTAKING INOUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.TRAIL MAINTENANCEIS LIMITED AT THISTIME, BUT THEY AREACCEPTINGVOLUNTARY FEESONLINE AT WWW -DOT - BROWN COUNTYPARKS - DOT - ORG





