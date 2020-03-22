First case of coronavirus confirmed in Butte County

Health officials announced it's first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Good evening im christina vitale.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez was at the press conference and has the details.

Butte county public health announced saturday, the first confirmed case of covid-19 in butte county.

According to public health, the individual is a male, chico resident, over the age of 65 with prior chronic medical conditions.

He is experiencing mild symptoms of the covid-19 virus.

Health officials are still investigating where and how this individual contracted the virus.

He is currently self-quarantined in his home at this time.

The male has one live- in family member, who is also practicing self- quarantine at this time.

As of today