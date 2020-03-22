Sand artist builds sculpture urging Indians to stay at home

An Indian artist built this impressive sculpture from sand to urge residents to stay at home during 14-hour curfew designed to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The artwork, which was created by Sudarshan Patnayak in Puri in the state of Odisha, features a city skyline and a message reading: "Stay home.

Stay safe." More than a billion people in India have been asked to stay in their homes on Sunday to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.