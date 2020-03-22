Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5M For Coronavirus Relief now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:20s - Published Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5M For Coronavirus Relief It is going towards protective gear for health care workers and food banks for the elderly. 0

