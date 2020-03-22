School employee and rand paul

Global  

Two test positive
Says an employee at james lane allen elementary school was diagnosed with covid-19 yesterday.

The district says the employee was last on campus friday march 13th....and didn't have symptoms at that time.

The health department says the rest of the james lane allen community is at no higher risk than anyone else in the general public.

### senator rand paul has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kentucky's own, is the first u-s senator to test positive for the virus....and third member of congress.

In a statement on twitter, it says "he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution" according to paul's deputy chief of staff, the senator expects to be back in the senate after his quarantine period ends.

