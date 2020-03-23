Social distancing with golf

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with josh shelton."

(take josh key) well not actually at the sports desk right now.

Like a lot of people, i've been practicing safe, social distancing trying to stay inside.

But when you want to go outside, enjoy that sunshine, get some exercise in, it can be tough when you don't have those sports to go out and do.

Luckily, there are some sports that offer themselves to practicing safe social distancing while also getting out, enjoying the sunshine and getting some exercise.

Just ask centennial golf club's head professional chris daggitt.

<(take chris key) chris daggitt says, "the great thing about golf right now is it's something you can do to get outside and with the social distancing thing you can play with a foursome and you can take carts or you can walk and you don't really have to get right next to somebody all the time, but you still get some exercise, you get outside."

(topic key) and centennial, along with the other courses around southern oregon, are taking extra precaution to combat the spread of covid-19 and keep their players safe.

Daggitt says, "we've been sanitizing more than we ever have.

Even just lysol, bleach, carts, counters, doors... non-stop all day."

Those kind of extra precautions help keep the minds of their golfers at ease as they search for an escape.

Golf, for many people, provides that escape from the world around them and some golfers hope that others can use golf for that same reason.

(take george key) george lavalley says, "everybody needs a little break, ya know, from whatever they're doing and a lot of choose to do this and i think more people should to be honest and hopefully some people take this opportunity to give it a go."

(topic key) some of the golfers need the break more than others because of the business they're in during these uncertain times everyone is living in.

(take marty key) marty morlan says, "i need it.

It's a great way to escape the world.

I own a restaurant right now so it's pretty scary and worrisome, so this is a great place to come and relax and take my mind off all that."

(take josh key) josh shelton says, "your health and the health of those around is paramount in a time like this.

If you do decide to go out, get some exercise and enjoy the sun, please understand the risks and practice safe social distancing.

Protect yourself and those most at risk.

In medford, josh