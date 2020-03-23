Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The head of the state corrections officers union said Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Reuters, the former movie producer is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape.

President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said Weinstein was placed in isolation.

He said he was concerned over corrections officers who lack proper protective equipment and said some were quarantined.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

remjmz

Rebecca RT @6969_6969696969: Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/By3f8NR890 2 seconds ago

clayruhh

Clara 💕 RT @ida_skibenes: Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19. Oh, Karma. You sweet, little nasty bitch. I love you. 3 seconds ago

Miss_Shaynaynay

Shaynaynay RT @NiagaraGazette: Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York's most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual assault, has tes… 7 seconds ago

Sunni_in_SoCal

Sunni in San Diego RT @ScoonTv: Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19. If HE can survive it anyone can. 9 seconds ago

LouisTrigardt

Louis RT @W7VOA: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York's most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual ass… 12 seconds ago

bradnolesfan

Brad - Text Trump at 88022 RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Placido Domingo, who is worth $300 million dollars and is considered the most powerful man in Opera, has tested positiv… 14 seconds ago

bashazard

💧bashi hazard RT @NathanHRubin: As a prisoner, Harvey Weinstein was able to both take a COVID test and receive the results. Meanwhile, there are thousa… 17 seconds ago

k3yi5n0k3y

k3yi5n0k3y RT @w_terrence: WE NOT STUPID AT ALL!! Harvey Weinstein tested positive for Coronavirus in Prison. I DONT THINK HE GOT IT! Now I would b… 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.