Coronavirus Pandemic: Pres. Trump Approves California's Major Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump on Sunday approved California's major disaster declaration, making federal emergency aid resources available to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said.

(3-22-2020)

