Coronavirus Pandemic: Pres. Trump Approves California's Major Disaster Declaration now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published Coronavirus Pandemic: Pres. Trump Approves California's Major Disaster Declaration President Donald Trump on Sunday approved California's major disaster declaration, making federal emergency aid resources available to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said. (3-22-2020) 0

