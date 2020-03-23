Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India witnesses deserted streets as several states go under lockdown to curb corona spread

India witnesses deserted streets as several states go under lockdown to curb corona spread

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
India witnesses deserted streets as several states go under lockdown to curb corona spread

India witnesses deserted streets as several states go under lockdown to curb corona spread

India witnesses deserted streets as several states go under lockdown to curb corona spread

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rajarshi_das07

Rajarshi RT @NH_India: #India witnesses an unprecedented ‘#jantacurfew’ on Sunday. Streets were deserted and shops were shuttered across the country… 32 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald #India witnesses an unprecedented ‘#jantacurfew’ on Sunday. Streets were deserted and shops were shuttered across t… https://t.co/jxMDfJo7IJ 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.