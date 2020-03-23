Colombia coronavirus: 23 killed in prison riot now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published Colombia coronavirus: 23 killed in prison riot Prisoners in Colombia unrest protest unsanitary conditions amid fears of coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @RawStory: At least 23 inmates killed in prison riot over coronavirus in Colombia https://t.co/G2S58GOFy1 https://t.co/Du338OeBiA 6 minutes ago GlobalCSN Coronavirus: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison unrest https://t.co/XsSbp7Z7hI https://t.co/m8ARNg3iJb 43 minutes ago Fergus Haworth RT @BBCWorld: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison riot after prisoners attempted to escape amid rising tensions over coronavirus https://… 45 minutes ago NC.21 Coronavirus: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison unrest https://t.co/ro13foIRZm https://t.co/LGOVvBWBqX 1 hour ago Bianca Otero BBC News - Coronavirus: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison unrest https://t.co/3veoxk4uVA 1 hour ago Giulio Terzi #Coronavirus: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison unrest. BBC News https://t.co/X6TQ1UnkiZ @GlobalCRL 2 hours ago Abhishek kumar Coronavirus: At least 23 killed in Colombia prison unrest https://t.co/m0F9qLR4rU https://t.co/jb8u03v1xZ 2 hours ago IOL News A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice mini… https://t.co/WF6CcF3Bqg 2 hours ago