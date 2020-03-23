Locals use ropes to rescue deer from bottom of farm well in India

A deer was rescued from a large well in Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu.

This incident took place on March 21 at around 10 a.m.

The forest department of Pudupalayam collaborated with the local police and villagers to rescue a spotted deer that fell into a well.

One villager noticed a deer had fallen into his well and called the authorities immediately.

After a marathon operation, they managed to take the deer out using ropes.

Following the rescue, the deer was released into the Irayur Forest area nearby.