RAND PAUL covid

The first member of the senate has tested positive for the coronavirus, kentucky republican rand paul.

Paul chief of staff says he is feeling well.

He and four other republican senators are in sel?

Quarantine and therefore aren't able to go the the senate floor to vote...an added wrinkle as republicans and democrats negotiate this stimulus




Tweets about this

NickCollman

Nick Collman RT @MollyJongFast: Rand Paul used the CLOSED gym while waiting for his Covid-19 test to come back. 12 seconds ago

DeborahAsimov

Deborah Hofmann RT @itsJeffTiedrich: "Rand Paul in the Senate gym with COVID-19" has to be the worst round of Clue ever 13 seconds ago

janeandjohn

jane meara RT @mkraju: The Senate gym where Rand Paul worked out today was actually CLOSED as part of the Architect of the Capitol’s Covid-19 mitigati… 14 seconds ago

JanJanWard

Jan RT @essenviews: Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus days after his father, Ron Paul, calls Dr. Anthony Fauci the "chief fearmonger" an… 15 seconds ago

MsftDave

msft_dave RT @RawStory: MSNBC’s Mika rains***on ‘reckless’ Rand Paul for lurking around Senate gym despite COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/nmpfb8p… 20 seconds ago

TabithaStevens8

Tabitha Stevens8 MSNBC’s Mika rains***on ‘reckless’ Rand Paul for lurking around Senate gym despite COVID-19 concerns https://t.co/ew2v4nQv1k 22 seconds ago

xoalyssaxo3

alyssa RT @ananavarro: I hope Rand Paul and everyone affected by Covid-19 recover. That said, how the***did a guy w/o symptoms or contact with… 22 seconds ago

liv_willis

Olivia Willis @harj_etc Yep! According to latest @abcnews update, two rapid-diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been cleared for u… https://t.co/OQmIeQSNDg 23 seconds ago

