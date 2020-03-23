Global  

Matt Hancock: Staying at home keeps people alive

Matt Hancock: Staying at home keeps people alive

Matt Hancock: Staying at home keeps people alive

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to stay at home because it ‘keeps people alive’ and that the government is prepared to take further steps if necessary.

Report by Keaneyn.

