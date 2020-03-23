Matt Hancock: Staying at home keeps people alive 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:24s - Published Matt Hancock: Staying at home keeps people alive Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people to stay at home because it ‘keeps people alive’ and that the government is prepared to take further steps if necessary. Report by Keaneyn. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

Tweets about this Brett @Greenironcox I hate the man....but his grilling of Matt Hancock was on point. The irony of him lambasting people f… https://t.co/cg5QBPE8xV 39 minutes ago Sarah_Fae @piersmorgan is being a bit of a***this morning! Winding up the nation is not going to help! Having a go at Matt… https://t.co/bu33XCS6Ye 3 hours ago Naomi Watson @BBCBreakfast is Matt Hancock stupid, people are not staying at home because they don’t have to! People are not lis… https://t.co/sgl0nwZJX9 4 hours ago GovernmentCynic Matt Hancock says staying at home keeps people alive. You know what else keeps people alive, having a properly fund… https://t.co/zKESUi7uKd 5 hours ago jay N RT @LBC: Matt Hancock: "If we'd taken none of these measures, half a million people would have died. By staying at home, you are helping to… 3 days ago LBC Matt Hancock: "If we'd taken none of these measures, half a million people would have died. By staying at home, you… https://t.co/bZrASqNTsj 3 days ago caz henden Matt Hancock this morning saying very firmly about staying home where it's possible and staying at least 2m away if… https://t.co/P7T4rQn6Tl 3 days ago Xeno @AyoCaesar Matt Hancock spends his time this morning telling people to stay home but leaves the decision to individ… https://t.co/5nkK25NyY1 3 days ago