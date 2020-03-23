Justin Timberlake blames double denim fashion fail on being 'young and in love' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published 3 weeks ago Justin Timberlake blames double denim fashion fail on being 'young and in love' Justin Timberlake blamed his double denim fashion fail on being "young and in love" with his then-girlfriend Britney Spears when they walked the red carpet at the 2001 American Music Awards. 0

