Trump White House Eliminated Key Health Role That Could Have Alerted U.S. to Coronavirus Magnitude Much Sooner 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:25s - Published Trump White House Eliminated Key Health Role That Could Have Alerted U.S. to Coronavirus Magnitude Much Sooner Months before the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump White House eliminated a U.S. health position based in China that could have alerted the world earlier about the extent of COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this