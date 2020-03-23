US Surgeon General Warns Americans
'It's Going to Get Bad This Week' U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams
made the statement during an interview
on NBC's 'Today' show on Monday.
Jerome Adams, Surgeon General, via CNN Jerome Adams, Surgeon General, via CNN According to Johns Hopkins University,
as of Monday morning more than 35,000
Americans have been infected with coronavirus.
Cases have exceeded 350,000 worldwide.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump
has ordered the deployment of the
National Guard in three states: California,
Washington and New York.
Stay at home orders have been
issued for nearly a third of the country.