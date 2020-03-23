Global  

US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week'

US Surgeon General Warns Americans 'It's Going to Get Bad This Week' U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the statement during an interview on NBC's 'Today' show on Monday.

Jerome Adams, Surgeon General, via CNN Jerome Adams, Surgeon General, via CNN According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday morning more than 35,000 Americans have been infected with coronavirus.

Cases have exceeded 350,000 worldwide.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of the National Guard in three states: California, Washington and New York.

Stay at home orders have been issued for nearly a third of the country.

