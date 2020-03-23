'Please, please, please...': Watch recovered Coronavirus patient's message

Amit Kapoor, a recovered Covid-19 patient, issued a video message as cases of Coronavirus infection rose in the country.

Kapoor released the message after reaching home after his 14-day isolation.

He appealed to people to not panic and cooperate with doctors and the government to ensure that the virus doesn't spread.

He also warned against India becoming a 'second Europe', a reference to the burgeoning cases in countries like Italy, where the death toll has surpassed China's.

India has reported over 430 cases of Covid-19 so far.