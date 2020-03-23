Meet the world's most travelled barber who has trimmed hair around the globe - everywhere from Mount Everest to the bottom of the sea.

Jess Palfrey, 26, packed in her army career and trained as a hairdresser before setting off on a five-year adventure.

Armed with a pair of scissors, beard trimmer and a hairdressers' robe, Jess has earned her keep trimming across four continents.

She has given haircuts in front of the Hollywood sign, in Vatican City and holy temples in Asia, as well as at Rome's Colosseum and 17,000ft up Mount Everest.