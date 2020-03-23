Canada and Australia Won't Send Athletes to 2020 Olympics Olympic committees from both countries released statements regarding the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Canadian Olympic Committee, via statement Australian Olympic Committee, via statement Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll said that athletes should prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee's executive board said it is considering postponing but not canceling the 2020 Olympics.

The 2020 Olympics are still scheduled to start on July 24 at this time.

Executives for USA Swimming and USA Track and Field both called for the Olympics to be postponed over the weekend.