Canada and Australia Won't Send
Athletes to 2020 Olympics Olympic committees from both countries
released statements regarding the
upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Canadian Olympic Committee, via statement Australian Olympic Committee, via statement Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll said that
athletes should prepare for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
The International Olympic Committee's
executive board said it is considering
postponing but not canceling the 2020 Olympics.
The 2020 Olympics are still scheduled
to start on July 24 at this time.
Executives for USA Swimming and USA Track and Field both
called for the Olympics to be postponed over the weekend.