Chicago Weather: Snow Already Melting Away, With Even Warmer Temps Tomorrow 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:41s - Published Chicago Weather: Snow Already Melting Away, With Even Warmer Temps Tomorrow CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran says it will be mostly cloudy today and tomorrow, though there will be some chances for a little bit of sun now and then, and temperatures will reach near 50 on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this