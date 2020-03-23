Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Olympics ‘Will Be Postponed’

Olympics ‘Will Be Postponed’

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Olympics ‘Will Be Postponed’

Olympics ‘Will Be Postponed’

An International Olympic Committee official said the 2020 Olympics will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hrothenb

Howard Rothenburg IOC member says that 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/HvwAqidzBe 1 second ago

jaz_lottay

Coffeehouse x Jaz Lottay RT @eugenegu: Dick Pound did two great things for us today. First, he announced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed to 2021, safeguar… 1 second ago

neilbazinga

Neil Braganza RT @usatodaysports: Exclusive: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, veteran IOC member Dick Pound says. “On the basi… 2 seconds ago

BarbaraRavel1

Barbara Ravel RT @CBCOlympics: Canadian IOC member Dick Pound believes Tokyo Olympics will be postponed MORE: https://t.co/nBwyHo3wV0 https://t.co/9609q… 4 seconds ago

youbunchofmarks

You Bunch Of Marks RT @USATODAY: Exclusive: 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, veteran IOC member Dick Pound says https://t.co/bNSJvxDhBN 4 seconds ago

WXTX54

WXTX Fox54 BREAKING: A member of the International Olympics Committee said the games would likely be held in 2021. https://t.co/z0zyaWBLb3 4 seconds ago

CaptainNerdism

Teddy Rivers. RT @UberFacts: The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, likely until 2021, according to International Olympic Committee member… 5 seconds ago

WillieWYMT

Willie Hope RT @SportsOT: BREAKING: The 2020 Summer Olympics are expected to be pushed to 2021. https://t.co/0HfX90pEqs 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.