Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billions Season 5 on Showtime - Official Trailer

Billions Season 5 on Showtime - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Billions Season 5 on Showtime - Official Trailer

Billions Season 5 on Showtime - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Showtime series Billions Season 5 starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll, Frank Grillo, Roma Maffia and Rick Hoffman!

Release Date: May 3, 2020 on Showtime Billions is a television drama series created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, that premiered on Showtime on January 17, 2016.

The series is loosely based on the activities of Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his legal battles with hedge fund manager Steve Cohen of S.A.C.

Capital Advisors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeriWanderi

Teri Recommend watching on @YouTube: Billions Season 5 (2020) Official Trailer | Damian Lewis & Paul Giamatti SHOWTIME S… https://t.co/6QXxYkDKeh 2 days ago

datukhensem

Datuk Jahat Hensem Billions Season 5 (2020) Official Trailer | Damian Lewis & Paul Giamatti SHOWTIME Series #Billions https://t.co/jSe7zfrEPb 3 days ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Billions Season 5 (2020) Official Trailer | Damian Lewis & Paul Giamatti SHOWTIME Series https://t.co/r3R7NtI8oB https://t.co/TlAl5YPvI1 4 days ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “Billions: Season 5” Official Trailer — Axelrod is a ‘Carnivorous Monster’ in New Season of Damian Lewis and Paul G… https://t.co/idJ3JYy9Fn 4 days ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Billions: Season 5” Official Trailer — Axelrod is a ‘Carnivorous Monster’ in New Season of Damian Lewis and Paul G… https://t.co/gRUwaV3s2z 4 days ago

lori_vassallo

Lori Vassallo Billions on SHOWTIME: Billions Season 5 (2020) Official Trailer | "I hate it when people mess with my 💸" Damian Lew… https://t.co/EKURLdMiqO 4 days ago

Metakritik1

Metakritik TV Billions Season 5 Official Trailer | Damian Lewis & Paul Giamatti https://t.co/trpNrzET9O @showtime #billions #damienlewis #paulgiamatti 4 days ago

MackansFilm

Mackans Film #Billions (2016-): Season 5 - Official Trailer PREMIERES MAY 3 on #Showtime #Mackansfilm https://t.co/uDFC8xJ6vh https://t.co/YNYwUi7G3Q 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.