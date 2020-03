Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Stay-At-Home Order For 2 Weeks CASES, AND THERE HAVE BEENNEARLY 5500 DEATHS.GOVERNOR TOM WOLF EXTENDEDSTAY AT HOME ORDER IN PLACE INPHILADELPHIA, TO SIX MORECOUNTIES, FOR TWO WEEKS.WOLF ALSO EXTENDED THESTATEWIDE SCHOOL CLOSURES FORANOTHER TWO WEEKS.BEGINNING AT 8:00 P.M.TONIGHT IF YOU LIVE INALLEGHENY, BUCKS, CHESTER,DELAWARE, MONROE, MONTGOMERYCOUNTIES YOU MUST STAY IN YOURHOMES UNLESS NOT LEAVING YOURHOME ENDANGERING THE LIFE.MY OFFICE WILL BE ISSUING THEGUIDANCE ON ALLOWABLEACTIVITIES AS WELL AS FUR FORPEOPLE HOFF NO PERMANENT HOME,AND I'M ASKING EVERYONE TOPARTICIPATE TO THE FULLEXTENT.I KNOW THIS IS GOING TO BEDIFFICULT.EVEN MORE THEN IT IS ALREADY.THESE RESTRICTIONS ARE UNLIKE