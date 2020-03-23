Local hair salons are being impacted by Coronavirus

April 6th.- - as businesses modify working- arangements or close down - temporarily, how are those in - the salon and hair business - coping?

- - for salon bella co-owners misty- mckenna and janice owens, makin- the decision to - close indefinitely was a tough,- but appropriate - decision, especially following- ocean springs mayor - shea dobson's proclamation- implementing social distancing- of six feet or more in all- facilities in the city.

- sot-janice owens: salon bella - co-owner- "in a salon situation, it's absolutely impossible to- maintain a six-foot social- distancing from our clients, yo- know, we work on their hair, on- their faces, on their - lashes, on their hands, on thei- feet, there's no way to maintai- that and be safe."

While customers have been very- supportive of the salon's - closure, the economic impact- from not having revenue and - income during this time affects- all employees.- sot- janice owens - "the salon's bills continue no matter what we..misty and i hav- to pay our rent - we have to pay our power bill,- we have to pay our water bill,- we've got to keep the - salon going during this downtim- so that when we get back up, ou- co-workers can- come back to work and start - working.- people also worry about - maintaining and caring for thei- hair as salon closures continue- to progress.- stand-up- "for those of you wondering about hair-care during this - time, we'll it may be - time to embrace the messy bun."

Sot-janice owens- "we're going to have gray hair, we're going to have no- eyelashes, our nail's are going- to- be growing out, we're going to- have chipped polish and chipped- toes, but, you know, i- tell everybody just rock that - messy bun and go on with life.- know that you're- doing what's best."

In the meantime, the salon bell- staff is focusing on continuing- education for employees and - making sure the salon emerges - from this setback stronger than- ever.

- sot-janice owens- "we love what we do, we love each other, we love our clients- we..this is not going to- be the end of us, not at all."

