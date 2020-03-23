Global  

Jackson County beaches remain open

In Jackson County, there are currently no restrictions or plans to close down beaches at this time.

- over in jackson county, there - are currently no restrictions o- plans to close down beaches at- this time.- county adminsitrator brian- fulton says officials - monitored the beaches over the- weekend and observed only - small and more socially isolate- crowds.

- any future decision regarding - beaches would - be made by the jackson county - board of supervisors.

- still, fulton stresses that - people maintain social- distancing- and follow federal guidelines i- they decide to- go out to the beach.- - "follow the cdc guidelines and the - information that's out there- about crowds...about crowding - and i would - discourage crowds of 10 or more- people, according to the- guidelines."

- - - the jackson county board of - supervisors is set to meet for - regularly scheduled




