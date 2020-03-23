Lowndes County Restriction

Show open take breaking news stinger centred up the lowndes county board of supervisors is the latest local government to announce restrictions in response to the covid-19 outbreak..

In a special called meeting this afternoon ... the board passed an ordinance that mirrors one passed by the columbus city council over the weekend.

One difference ... in the county.... áallá recreational ábuildingsá are forced to close at this time... recreational facilities such as walking tracks will remain open.

The ordinance limits gatherings to no more than 10 people and dining inside restaurants is no longer allowed... non-essential businesses such as child care facilities and hair salons... have to close until further notice.

6 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in lowndes county.

" we can't curate right now, but we can slow it down.

The reason we need to do that is because there's not enough hospital beds and ventilators in our county to take care of the people if more than 30 or 40 of them need to be on generators, we just don't have the room form so we need to slow it down."

There is also a new curfew in effect from 10 p-m until 6 a-m.

No one can be out unless it's for essential travel... and they must be over the age of 18.

The ordinance carries a fine one thousand dollars per day or spend up to 90 days in jail essential businesses include - hospitals, gas stations, and pharmacies are excluded from this ordinance.

These changes go into effect tomorrow at 5:30 pm.