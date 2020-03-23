Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shut in? How Tech Makes WFH and Social Life Better

Shut in? How Tech Makes WFH and Social Life Better

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Shut in? How Tech Makes WFH and Social Life Better

Shut in? How Tech Makes WFH and Social Life Better

Many of us aren’t just working from home, we’re shut in.

As social distancing becomes the new normal, we’re having to adapt the way we live our lives.

Fortunately, technology is helping foster clever workarounds for the challenges of being holed up for days on end.

From upping your Zoom meeting game to watching movies with friends online, here are several ways to make the isolation more tolerable.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CedricMakes

Cedric Dahl @yogi_golden The bill would make websites legally liable for users text, video, etc. ^Makes social media and any… https://t.co/ikROLeTaJK 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.