The Willoughbys movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation.

The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Based on the book by Newbery Award-winning author, Lois Lowry.

Directed by Kris Pearn; co-directed by Rob Lodermeier starring Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Ricky Gervais release date April 22, 2020 (on Netflix)