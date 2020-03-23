Global  

Black Monday S02E04

Black Monday 2x04 Promo Trailer HD - Next on episode 4 season 2 Blair's new political connection puts Dawn in a compromising position.

Yassir and Wayne attempt to solve an office mystery.

Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.

Watch the season premiere on on Sunday, March 15th at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME.

#BlackMonday

