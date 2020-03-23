Black Monday S02E04 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:49s - Published Black Monday S02E04 Black Monday 2x04 Promo Trailer HD - Next on episode 4 season 2 Blair's new political connection puts Dawn in a compromising position. Yassir and Wayne attempt to solve an office mystery. Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. Watch the season premiere on on Sunday, March 15th at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME. #BlackMonday 0

