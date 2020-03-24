Global  

You're Fired: Trump Admin Axed CDC Epidemiologist Embedded In China Months Before COVID-19

You're Fired: Trump Admin Axed CDC Epidemiologist Embedded In China Months Before COVID-19

You're Fired: Trump Admin Axed CDC Epidemiologist Embedded In China Months Before COVID-19

Months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing.

According to Reuters, the job of Dr. Linda Quick was to help detect disease outbreaks in China.

The American disease expert was a medical epidemiologist embedded in China’s disease control agency.

Sources say she left her post in July.

The first cases of the new coronavirus may have emerged as early as November.

You're Fired: Trump Admin Axed CDC Epidemiologist Embedded In China Months Before COVID-19

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
