Gov. Lee take steps to help hospital staff combat COVID-19

The governor issued Executive Order 18 which bans elective surgeries at hospitals, surgery centers and dental offices.

It also asks practitioners to donate personal protective equipment to the nearest national guard armory.

It is in place until April 15.

