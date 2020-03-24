Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Zelláski is doing.

While senior year didn't end the way she had hoped.... she's remaining positive about what the future has in store.xxx like i feel like i did the work i could've done while at minnesota, it was just hard having to walk away.

Lindsey kuhá zeláski is undoubtedly one of the top athletes to come out of southeastern minnesota.

Swimming for albert lea á she broke the national record in the 100 meter breaststroke at the 2015 state meet.

She established herself as both an academic and athletic standout at the university of minnesota.

Now... like so many other seniors around the country... her collegiate career has come to an abrupt end because of covidá19.

Ever the optimist, she chose to focus on her life outside the pool.

I'm really happy with teaching so i've gone into education, i've got my bachelors in elementary education and i'm going to graduate with my masters here in about a month and a half.

The two things she's most passionate have been snatched away.

She was pulled from her first grade student teaching assignment in richfield... not much later... swim season was canceled.

She's not letting the roadblocks detour her.

If the olympic trials happen, she plans to travel to omaha in june and compete.

Swimming has been such a big part of my life for so long and not saying i'm still going for the olympic trials and it's just going to look different.

The sudden end to an outstanding collegiate career could have been devastating to some, but lindsey is finding comfort in her faith.

I know swimming isn't everything in life and so that was really helful and like my faithá base has helped immensely i mean putting faith over fear sort of thing and so not fearing the unknown but having faith that it'll be okay.

With wisdom that belies her youtháááá she shares some advice for others shaken by these tough times.

Keep that drive and determination in some part of your life and don't give up on it.

I know this is a really hard place to be right now and like the uncertainty of everything but it will be okay and you