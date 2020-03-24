Global  

Lockdown in 30 states & UTs: What is working and what is not | Oneindia News

Lockdown in 30 states & UTs: What is working and what is not | Oneindia News

Lockdown in 30 states & UTs: What is working and what is not | Oneindia News

548 districts across India have come to a grounding halt and there are partial curbs in 58 districts amid the Coronavirus outbreak to stop the march of this contagion.

However, this is no cause to panic as all essential services will carry on as usual.

Here is a look at what you can and cannot do for the next few days.

