Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir

Police in Srinagar, Kashmir are using drones to monitor residents movement during the COVID-19 lockdown and to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions imposed on them by the administration amid

Police in Srinagar, Kashmir are using drones to monitor residents movement during the COVID-19 lockdown and to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions imposed on them by the administration amid this pandemic.

Footage from Monday (March 23) shows a drone in action.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the closure of all establishments except those that provide essential services until March 31.




