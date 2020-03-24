Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir Police in Srinagar, Kashmir are using drones to monitor residents movement during the COVID-19 lockdown and to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions imposed on them by the administration amid 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police use drones to monitor COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir Police in Srinagar, Kashmir are using drones to monitor residents movement during the COVID-19 lockdown and to ensure residents are aware of the restrictions imposed on them by the administration amid this pandemic. Footage from Monday (March 23) shows a drone in action. The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the closure of all establishments except those that provide essential services until March 31.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Lente Conservador California Police To Use Chinese-Made Drones To Monitor Citizens During COVID-19 Lockdown https://t.co/htAlYt5PR7 https://t.co/96I0XIk8DP 18 minutes ago RhetoricButler California Police To Use Chinese-Made Drones To Monitor Citizens During COVID-19 Lockdown https://t.co/S9K0RnkRST 29 minutes ago West Virginia Topics California Police To Use Chinese-Made Drones To Monitor Citizens During COVID-19 Lockdown https://t.co/mgoiQkybOz 1 hour ago Patriotic Ganesh 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: J&K police asks people to 'stay home', says thermal drones to be used to monitor public movement. | #StayHomeIndia https://t… 1 hour ago TIMES NOW J&K police asks people to 'stay home', says thermal drones to be used to monitor public movement. | #StayHomeIndia https://t.co/GAmYQPXJxl 2 hours ago truth seeker California police planning on using Chinese made drones to monitor citizens during its #COVID19 lockdown.… https://t.co/9JgRd8WIJN 3 hours ago Robert The sign that SGHTF! https://t.co/vBXKEQwNOh 3 hours ago Weedcanada411 [email protected] canada411 California Police To Use Chinese-Made Drones To Monitor Citizens During COVID-19 Lockdown https://t.co/j3tdApTIlp 4 hours ago