The new Lexus RX450h F Sport in White Trailer

The pioneer of the luxury crossover segment is receiving an update - inside and out - for the 2020 model year.

The new 2020 Lexus RX and RXL three row enhance both their elegance and captivating appeal through improved driving dynamics, an updated Lexus Multimedia System, additional standard safety features and elevated styling that bring a new sophistication to the RX lineup.

All 2020 Lexus RX models feature updated exterior styling that includes revised front and rear fascias and a new standard 18" wheel design.

Triple-beam LED headlamps have also been redesigned as an option.

Inside, an available 12.3-inch touchscreen paired with the remote touch pad supports added dynamic voice and navigation functionality.

The updated Lexus Multimedia System now includes advanced in-dash technology to simplify a guest's life, such as Apple CarPlay® integration for your iPhone.