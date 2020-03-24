Global  

All the fashion designers sewing gowns & masks against Covid-19

Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and even the Hollywood Costume Designers Guild are turning their fashion ateliers into healthcare protective gear factories.

AshleyDvorkin

Ashley Dvorkin TV shows donating medical supplies, fashion designers sewing masks and gowns, we look at some ways Hollywood and fa… https://t.co/C65mXkqv9e 18 hours ago

ashleypinzx33

Hot Girl Shley 🔥 RT @ashleypinzx33: Hey everyone!! I am a fashion designer in the NYC area. as of right now, a group of my friends and I are gathering as ma… 2 days ago

MrsTullis125

Bethany Tullis Fashion designers having their teams sewing masks and gowns, car companies making ventilators, volunteers sewing ma… https://t.co/cTCWN89kpF 2 days ago

Xpress_edex

Edex Designer @CSiriano who has dressed many Hollywood stars like @Zendaya, @Lesdoggg and @celinedion said that his sewi… https://t.co/kg1zDAeEsd 2 days ago

ashleypinzx33

Hot Girl Shley 🔥 Hey everyone!! I am a fashion designer in the NYC area. as of right now, a group of my friends and I are gathering… https://t.co/VlUOQ5dpE5 4 days ago

j_wachob

Jackie Wachob Fashion designers & costume designers sewing masks. TV shows donating masks/gloves/gowns. But dipwad won’t #UseTheDPA5 days ago

