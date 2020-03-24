Facebook Is Sending 720,000 Respiratory Masks to American Health Workers According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the masks are from an emergency reserve, which the social media giant kept for wildfires out in California.

Zuckerberg added that Facebook will send out millions of more masks after the initial donation.

Mark Zuckerberg, via statement Facebook joins other major corporations, including Apple, who are donating supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

The ongoing pandemic has forced critical shortages of vital medical gear in the U.S. Facebook has also created an information hub on COVID-19 with updates from the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Ad credits and cash grants from the company are being used to assist small businesses as well.