Facebook Is Sending 720,000 Respiratory Masks to American Health Workers According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the masks are from an emergency reserve, which the social media giant kept
for wildfires out in California.
Zuckerberg added that Facebook
will send out millions of more masks
after the initial donation.
Mark Zuckerberg, via statement Facebook joins other major corporations, including Apple, who are donating supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.
The ongoing pandemic has
forced critical shortages of
vital medical gear in the U.S. Facebook has also created an information hub on COVID-19 with updates from the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Ad credits and cash grants from
the company are being used to assist
small businesses as well.