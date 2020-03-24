Global  

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On Coronavirus Infection Rates, Most Urgent Needs

According to Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on March 24, the COVID-19 rate of increase in New York has gone up.

The rate of new infections is doubling every three days.

New projection shows the number of needed hospital beds up to 140,000 within 14 to 21 days.

