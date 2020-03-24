New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On Coronavirus Infection Rates, Most Urgent Needs now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 35:29s - Published New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On Coronavirus Infection Rates, Most Urgent Needs According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on March 24, the COVID-19 rate of increase in New York has gone up. The rate of new infections is doubling every three days. New projection shows the number of needed hospital beds up to 140,000 within 14 to 21 days. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marcy Borken RT @MotherJones: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's PowerPoint talks are oddly reassuring https://t.co/5dfJriWGex 1 minute ago LucaMIG♤ RT @ABC: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says rate of coronavirus infection is "spiking." "The apex is higher than we thought, and the apex is… 2 minutes ago Amy Shigo RT @CBSNews: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "New York loves everyone...Love wins, always. And it will win again through this virus." https://t… 4 minutes ago Stephen Moss RT @ABC: "We really have to all stay home." Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito and Ben Stiller are among the celebs teaming up with New York Gov… 5 minutes ago Leyda Betancourt RT @ABCNewsLive: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says rate of coronavirus infection is "spiking." "The apex is higher than we thought, and the… 5 minutes ago peggyodom RT @ABCPolitics: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says rate of coronavirus infection is "spiking." "The apex is higher than we thought, and the… 7 minutes ago NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says rate of coronavirus infection is "spiking." "The apex is higher than we thought, and the… 8 minutes ago Bill Labovitz Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York said Tuesday that the rate of infections in the state is doubling about every thre… https://t.co/t6lpQije6s 9 minutes ago