Alex story on sewing masks

With the closures of non-essential retail businesses... many owners are looking to find ways to continue pushing forward... turning to online sales.

That includes a store in georgetown.

Abc 36's alex king went to see how they're helping those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

With covid-19 continuing to hit kentucky and the rest of the nation... medical supplies are severely lacking.

This shop here in georgetown is helping by creating masks for medical professionals."

Birdsong quilting, embroidery, and crafts closed their doors to the public... but while going through this difficult experience they are still hoping to help others.

Shannon burns is the owner of the store and she says it all started with one phone call... shannon burns: "we were contacted last friday by a local physicians office that needed masks.

They had 25 people in their practice and they had no masks and they see on average ten to twelve people per practitioner so they needed approximately 250 masks just to get them through one day's service of clients and patients."

After that... the word spread and burns says medical professionals are continuing to reach out asking for masks.

She says they are accepting monetary donations... as well as donations of masks.

Sot: duration:10 "this thing motivated us really to kind of change and grow our business practice at the same time as we're kind of sheltering in place and limiting our local business."

Once they no longer need to make masks... they will donate the remaining money towards blanket buddies which is an organization that gives blankets to kids in need.

To learn more about birdsong quilting, embroidery, and crafts head to our website wtvq.com.

In georgetown, alex king, abc 36 news.

