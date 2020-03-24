U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe to end a feud that has helped jeopardize a U.S.-led peace effort. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

