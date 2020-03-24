Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion

U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion

U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan after he failed to convince Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political foe to end a feud that has helped jeopardize a U.S.-led peace effort.

Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion https://t.co/uy7L2arJCS https://t.co/ss0g4lKBZJ 2 hours ago

Mh50The

The Gyrfalcon MH50 U.S. slashes Afghan aid by $1 billion: https://t.co/QX39XFa4hu via Reuters TV 2 hours ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 U.S. 'Disappointed' In Afghan Leadership, Will Slash Billion In Aid, Pompeo Says - NPR U.S. 'Disappointed' In Afg… https://t.co/TQg4b5jdXH 3 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS U.S. 'Disappointed' In Afghan Leadership, Will Slash Billion In Aid, Pompeo Says - NPR U.S. 'Disappointed' In Afg… https://t.co/EbIvsTJlFs 4 hours ago

Su93rNova

Supernova💫01 RT @_1BUV: Washington will cut #Aid to #Afghanistan by $1 billion starting #Immediately, after failing to resolve a fierce dispute between… 18 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Washington will cut #Aid to #Afghanistan by $1 billion starting #Immediately, after failing to resolve a fierce dis… https://t.co/60oSA8VSbT 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.