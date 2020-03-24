Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Francesca Lynagh reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a televised address Modi said there would now be a total ban on leaving home, after the government already shut down all air and train travel, businesses and schools.

The nationwide measures, which affect 1.3 billion people, come into force at midnight on Tuesday (March 24).

India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the virus and nine deaths, but health researchers have warned that more than a million people in India could be infected by mid-May.

The virus is thought to be spreading out of the big Indian cities where it first appeared, and concern is growing about prospects for its spread into impoverished communities, and the ability of resource-starved public health sectors to cope.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

irpudge

David George RT @nationalpost: COVD-19 India: Prime Minister Modi puts nation of 1.3 billion people on full lockdown for 21 days https://t.co/DGaEFmqbPj 1 minute ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus Source: Reuters https://t.co/nmdhdC3gKq 4 minutes ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu Modi puts all of India under total lockdown for 21 days to fight virus https://t.co/RJKKrUocZv 7 minutes ago

IllathHassan

ޢިއްޒަތު ޙަސަން (ޢިއްލަތު) 🇲🇻💛⚖️💛🇲🇻 RT @Reuters: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus https://t.co/ndUdlefo7A https://t.co/3eDrj3oPHD 7 minutes ago

revolutia

Om Jed Revolutia RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus https://t.co/XC4HxlMdWc 13 minutes ago

DailyView0

Daily View Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus. https://t.co/vPPEjeLWlZ https://t.co/hVQ3itFeiE 17 minutes ago

coronavirus911

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK 【India🇮🇳】Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus 17 minutes ago

JuliaFleming

Julia P Fleming Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus https://t.co/2JLKq5oAuc 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.