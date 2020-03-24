Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News now < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:47s - Published Kim Kardashian Calls Out Taylor Swift on Twitter | THR News The long-running feud between the singer, the reality TV star and the rapper was reignited once again after footage of the call between West and Swift went viral over the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Globalnews.ca “Taylor Swift has chosen to reignite an old exchange — that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the… https://t.co/GYpvFzsJ9m 19 minutes ago Nipun Tamba RT @LaurenLipman: Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift a Liar and plays the victim… AGAIN https://t.co/PBxE0xuc2x https://t.co/v3EW5bP5fP 31 minutes ago Mj RT @LaurenLipman: Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift a Liar and plays the victim… AGAIN https://t.co/PBxE0xuc2x 👀 spilled some tea today..… 39 minutes ago The Morning Show Kim Kardashian says Taylor Swift is ‘lying’ following leaked phone call https://t.co/odFQ6yGdQC https://t.co/nmG2TsLqnC 43 minutes ago TooFab Todrick calls out “self absorbed, entitled, stubborn” Kim in a series of WILD posts – see what he posted, then del… https://t.co/TiIwmG1k9g 1 hour ago