Taylor Swift uses leaked video to raise money for charity

After the full video of her infamous 2016 call with Kanye West leaked, .

Taylor Swift shut down further discussion about the controversy, urging fans to focus on other matters.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked.

Proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded.

That somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years) ….

SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” the singer wrote in a post on her Instagram story Monday.

Swiping up on the story leads to a donation page for Feeding America.

Swift also urged fans to donate to the World Health Organization if they can.

The internet has been abuzz about the leak of the 25-minute call Swift referenced in her post since it was made public Friday night.

Though the original controversy began years ago... when Kim Kardashian West posted short clips of the conversation between Swift and her husband on her Snapchat