Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Invite America To Join Their #CouchParty

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Invite America To Join Their #CouchParty

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Invite America To Join Their #CouchParty

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may still be in quarantine, but they still want to do their part to help with voter registration.

Hanks and Wilson have been in Australia where they have been recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The celeb couple posted on their official Instagram accounts inviting everyone to join the #CouchParty movement.

Hanks posted "Whatever couch you're stuck on, join our voter registration #CouchParty Wednesday, March 25th at 6 p.m.

