MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Are working hard to give us daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson sat in on the call with minnesota governor tim walz and other state commissioners.

Calyn - what were some of the biggest takeaways.

Amy - right now officials are working to expand the capacity of minnesota's healthcare system... mn health update-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:minnesota working on alternative care facilities kimt news 3 especially for intensive care unit beds.

Director of homeland security and emergency management joe kelly says it's important to prevent hospitals from being overrun.

He says currently a planning team is working on alternative health care facilities.xxx mn health update-sot-1 imagine a hotel where we can convert sleeping rooms into hospital rooms. or envision the basketball court at your high school being partitioned into care units for patients that need high level of care, intensive care.

Director kelly says we're in good shape now.

But plans are in the works to expand if needed.

/