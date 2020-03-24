Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

State leaders are working hard to give us daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Are working hard to give us daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson sat in on the call with minnesota governor tim walz and other state commissioners.

Calyn - what were some of the biggest takeaways.

Amy - right now officials are working to expand the capacity of minnesota's healthcare system... mn health update-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:minnesota working on alternative care facilities kimt news 3 especially for intensive care unit beds.

Director of homeland security and emergency management joe kelly says it's important to prevent hospitals from being overrun.

He says currently a planning team is working on alternative health care facilities.xxx mn health update-sot-1 imagine a hotel where we can convert sleeping rooms into hospital rooms. or envision the basketball court at your high school being partitioned into care units for patients that need high level of care, intensive care.

Director kelly says we're in good shape now.

But plans are in the works to expand if needed.

/




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ECroydon

Elizabeth Croydon RT @PatKessler: NEW: MN Homeland Security working to expand hospital beds by creating alternative health care facilities in motels, high sc… 2 hours ago

bloodsigns

Pam Bosch RT @jburcum: Kelly: Working in earnest to expand health care system, especially ICU units. Strategy planning working on creating alternativ… 2 hours ago

PatKessler

Patrick Kessler NEW: MN Homeland Security working to expand hospital beds by creating alternative health care facilities in motels,… https://t.co/bDpx7WeOAi 3 hours ago

jburcum

jburcum Kelly: Working in earnest to expand health care system, especially ICU units. Strategy planning working on creating… https://t.co/9zMPDFTLBv 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.